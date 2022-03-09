Omaha Public Schools educator wins STEM award from President Biden

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Public Schools teacher is being celebrated for her work by the President of the United States.

Leah Litz is a kindergarten teacher at the Zoo Education Center at the Henry Doorly Zoo. Her students are part of the partnership between the Zoo and Bancroft Elementary School.

The partnership began in 2001 as an English-language program for kindergarteners at Bancroft. Now, there are preschool, kindergarten, middle school, and high school classes taught in the program.

“To introduce the kids to conservation, to empathy of wildlife and wild places, and start developing their knowledge about science, technology, engineering and math and how they can apply it to their everyday life,” says Elizabeth Mulkerrin, Vice President of Education at the Omaha Zoo.

“Zoo-K is my favorite place to be, this is obviously a huge passion of mine, I’m so fortunate to be able to do what I do,” Litz tells 6 News.

Litz has been announced as a recipient of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The White House says it’s the highest award a STEM educator in K-12 schools can receive from the government.

Each year, the award recognizes around 100 educators from across the country who help support students in their STEM journeys.

“It’s a complete honor to be recognized among this prestigious group of educators so yes, there’s definitely dome excitement to it, huge excitement to it, and there’s also a humbling factor to that,” Litz says.

Litz is the third educator with the Zoo-K program to receive the presidential award since 2010.

“It shows the quality of education the Omaha Zoo & Aquarium provides,” says Mulkerrin. “The impact we’re making in the community with our youth, in developing our workforce and conservation efforts in STEM education, so it’s huge, huge, and exciting that we’re making such a big impact.”

“I know it speaks to all of the work our community puts into our students, and also the work they’ve put into me, you know it’s not something I do alone,” Litz adds.

Her students may not know they have an award-winning teacher, but they do know one thing.

“I told them that President Joe Biden has said that Zoo-K is the best place to be, so they’re very excited about that!”

The award comes with a certificate signed by President Joe Biden, $10,000 from the National Science Foundation, and a paid trip to Washington D.C. where winners like Litz can connect and collaborate with other award recipients.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.