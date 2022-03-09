Advertisement

Omaha man arrested for first-degree murder will stand trial

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested in the fatal shooting of a friend will stand trial.

William Snoddy is facing four felony charges including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He continues to be held without bond.

Tuesday, a judge ruled there is enough evidence in the case to proceed to trial.

The shooting took place at a home near 47th & Laurel Ave just off Sorensen Pkwy.

Police found 46-year-old Daron Hunter inside a car with a gunshot wound. He died after being rushed to a hospital.

