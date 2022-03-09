New bill would cement Russian oil ban, encourage use of biofuels

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - A new bill in Congress would cement the ban on Russian oil and open up new opportunities for the production of biofuel.

The Home Front Energy Independence Act is a bipartisan bill introduced by Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.

According to the senators, it combines several previous bills aimed at incentivizing the use of biofuel, including the Biofuel Infrastructure and Agricultural Product Market Expansion Act of 2021, the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, the Low Carbon Biofuel Credit Act, and the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2021.

The bill would also add full restrictions on the U.S. purchasing Russian oil until Russia recognizes the sovereignty of Ukraine.

President Biden announced Tuesday a ban on Russian oil imports. Sen. Joni Ernst says this bill provides an opportunity to use Iowa-made fuel and reduce gas prices.

“As gas prices hit record highs for Americans across the country, it’s never been clearer that energy security is national security,” Ernst said. “Banning Russian oil was long overdue, but it’s far past time for President Biden to make good on the promises he made on the campaign trail to Iowa farmers and producers to support our state’s biofuel that is American-made, ready, and available to meet our nation’s needs right away.”

According to Sen. Ernst, the domestic excess ethanol capacity is roughly the same as the number of barrels the U.S. had been importing from Russia. The U.S. has an excess of 83 million barrels of ethanol and had been importing 87 million barrels of gas.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is the lead Democratic sponsor of the new bill.

