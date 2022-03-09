Advertisement

Nebraska DHHS to disperse one-time P-EBT payments to eligible families

(Pixabay)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who didn’t receive their P-EBT benefits last summer may be eligible for a one-time payment this week.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) disbursed funds on EBT cards to qualifying families in 2021. The P-EBT program provides cash on an EBT card for food purchases. The program began as a means to help children who had reduced access to food due to COVID-19 related school closures.

According to the Nebraska DHHS, eligible families that missed Summer 2021 P-EBT payments will receive those benefits this week on March 11.

School children qualified for Summer benefits if they had free or reduced-price meals for the last month of school in 2021. They also qualified if they applied and were approved for reduced-price meals by Aug. 13, 2021.

Eligible families will receive a one-time payment of $375 per qualifying child if they missed their benefit during the summer period of May 13, 2021, through Aug. 13, 2021. Families who received Summer P-EBT benefits between Sept. 2021, and Oct. 2021 do not qualify for the payment on March 11.

The DHHS estimates 17,343 children will benefit from this one-time payment, resulting in a total of $6,503, 625 in benefits. A fourth round of benefits will be announced in the near future.

