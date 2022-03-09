Advertisement

Nebraska bill would make it easier to report sexual assault

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bill in the Nebraska Legislature advanced Wednesday that would make it easier for people to report sexual assaults.

LB-519, introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld in Lincoln, provides immunity for certain alcohol and controlled substances violations for witnesses and victims of sexual assault.

For instance, if an assault happened at an underaged party, the victim or witness could come forward without being prosecuted for drinking.

During debate, Sen. Morfeld described why this bill is a personal issue for him.

“This legislation was brought to me by the students of the University of Nebraska who told me very personal stories of their assault and then subsequent fear of reporting the sexual assault because they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the sexual assault,” Morfeld said. “Colleagues, as someone who was sexually assaulted multiple times as a child, I can tell you that the fear to report sexual assault, even when substances weren’t involved was real.”

Those reporting are required to work in good faith with law enforcement and request medical help as needed.

LB-519 advanced on a 29-to-6 vote with 5 senators not voting.

