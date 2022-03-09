Advertisement

LPD searches for missing juvenile

The Lincoln Police Department is currently looking for a missing 12 year old, Ja’ Zavier A. Martin, who walked away from, Nuerenberger Behavioral School, shortly after dismissal.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing juvenile:

The Lincoln Police Department is currently looking for a missing 12 year old, Ja’ Zavier A. Martin, who walked away from Nuerenberger Behavioral School shortly after dismissal. Ja’ Zavier frequents Dawes Middle School but his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Ja’Zavier is approximately 5′ 5″, 130 lbs, was last seen wearing a lime green Champions hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt underneath, and black jeans.

If you have any information about his current location please call the Lincoln Police Department at the non-emergency dispatch number 402-441-6000.

