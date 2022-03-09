Iowa man released in 2013 killing faces new murder charge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man who saw his 2013 murder conviction overturned faces a new murder charge for a stabbing death at a Johnston fast food restaurant earlier this week.

The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Spencer Antowyn Pierce, of Des Moines, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and burglary in the Monday fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Jermaine Whitaker Moses at a Johnston Sonic Drive-In.

The Johnston Police Department says Pierce attacked Moses and another man when they arrived for work at the restaurant.

UPDATE: On Monday, March 7, at approximately 5:16 PM, the JPD responded to 5350 Merle Hay Rd., to a report of a stabbing. Over the course of the initial investigation, Spencer Antowyn Pierce, 55, from DSM, was taken into custody. Visit https://t.co/6YgjY0AMgM for more info. pic.twitter.com/mqkzyUnZ2w — Johnston Police Department - Iowa (@Johnston_PD) March 8, 2022

Pierce was convicted of first-degree murder and drug counts in 2013, along with his girlfriend, in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steve Harmon. But the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned his murder conviction in 2015, ruling there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of murder.

