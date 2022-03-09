Advertisement

Iowa man released in 2013 killing faces new murder charge

An Iowa man who avoided a murder charge in 2013 is charged in a separate stabbing death
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man who saw his 2013 murder conviction overturned faces a new murder charge for a stabbing death at a Johnston fast food restaurant earlier this week.

The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Spencer Antowyn Pierce, of Des Moines, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and burglary in the Monday fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Jermaine Whitaker Moses at a Johnston Sonic Drive-In.

The Johnston Police Department says Pierce attacked Moses and another man when they arrived for work at the restaurant.

Pierce was convicted of first-degree murder and drug counts in 2013, along with his girlfriend, in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steve Harmon. But the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned his murder conviction in 2015, ruling there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of murder.

