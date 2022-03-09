Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces run for second term

Kim Reynolds announces her re-election bid during a rally at the Iowa State Fair Grounds
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds launched her re-election campaign Wednesday at a rally in Des Moines.

It has long been assumed the Republican governor would seek a second full term, but the governor made her plans official just ahead of an event Wednesday night at the Iowa state fairgrounds.

“As long as I am governor, Iowa will be a state where you can live your life freely, not have to wake up every morning worrying about the next thing the government will do to you, your business, or your children,” Reynolds said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The governor plans to make a statewide tour across Iowa to officially launch her campaign. Wednesday’s announcement comes about a week after Reynolds gave the GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%.

Watch Wednesday’s announcement event

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her plans to run for re-election during an event Wednesday night, March 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in tree-cutting death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Kathleen Jourdan testified Wednesday during the fifth day of the trial.
Former UNMC doctor on trial for murder of husband takes the stand
La Vista Police identifiy two killed in multiple-vehicle crash
tree fall death
One dead, one hurt in tree-trimming incident northwest of Omaha

Latest News

Nebraska legislature debates concealed-carry weapons bill
omaha polling places
Douglas County Election Commission announces polling place changes
voting precincts douglas county
Residents to expect new Douglas County voting precincts
omaha polling places
Many Omaha voters to find out new polling places
Fewer douglas county covid cases
Douglas County Health Department reports drop in new cases