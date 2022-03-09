Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces run for second term

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds launched her re-election campaign Wednesday at a rally in Des Moines.

It has long been assumed the Republican governor would seek a second full term, but the governor made her plans official just ahead of an event Wednesday night at the Iowa state fairgrounds.

“As long as I am governor, Iowa will be a state where you can live your life freely, not have to wake up every morning worrying about the next thing the government will do to you, your business, or your children,” Reynolds said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The governor plans to make a statewide tour across Iowa to officially launch her campaign. Wednesday’s announcement comes about a week after Reynolds gave the GOP response to President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%.

