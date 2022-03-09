Huskers quarterbacks including Casey Thompson answer questions after 5th spring practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As of now, it appears Casey Thompson is the most intriguing player — and he certainly has the most experience.

Following Wednesday morning’s spring practice, the quarterbacks, Scott Frost and Mark Whipple answered questions.

Casey also shed some light on the transfer process, the final three programs he considered when deciding where to go. They were Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Auburn. He also said he is very impressed with the NIL opportunities at Nebraska, he’s even turned some down to make sure he doesn’t lose focus on what’s most important.

Chubba Purdy is limited at the moment with an injury but expects to be back fully after next week. Chubba says he doing 7-on-7 drills, for now. The whole team is off next week for spring break, the Huskers will also scrimmage this Friday and use that off week to heal before the final push of spring ball.

Logan Smothers is embracing the situation at quarterback, the two new transfers. No sense of entitlement after starting the final game last season, he said “competition, love it.”

Heinrich Haarberg was very complimentary of all the quarterbacks, how they care for each other and are working toward what’s best for the team. Scott Frost shared a similar observation.

More updates from the news conference

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.