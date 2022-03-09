Eric Behrens coaches his last game at Omaha Central on day two of the state tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a great 18 years, seven of those seasons ended in state championships with Eric Behrens leading Omaha Central boys basketball. In this his final season, the run came to a close in double overtime against Gretna, the Dragons won 67-65.

The Eagles finished regulation on a 15-4 run to force overtime and even had a shot to win at the end of the fourth quarter. Overtime started in a 50-50 tied and it was still tied 54-54 after that four minute stretch. Gretna’s Landon Pokorski led all scorers with 25 points, PJ Davis had a team-high 19 for Central.

The Dragons will face Millard North in a semifinal, the Mustangs beats Elkhorn South 62-50. Jasen Green scored 20 points, leading a somewhat young team, that is also the defending state champs. Bellevue West advances with a 60-46 win against Pius X, a game the T-Birds controlled most of the way.

Class B girls quarterfinal basketball, Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29, Britt Prince scored 19 for the Wolves as they chase a second straight state title.

