Advertisement

Eric Behrens coaches his last game at Omaha Central on day two of the state tournament

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a great 18 years, seven of those seasons ended in state championships with Eric Behrens leading Omaha Central boys basketball. In this his final season, the run came to a close in double overtime against Gretna, the Dragons won 67-65.

The Eagles finished regulation on a 15-4 run to force overtime and even had a shot to win at the end of the fourth quarter. Overtime started in a 50-50 tied and it was still tied 54-54 after that four minute stretch. Gretna’s Landon Pokorski led all scorers with 25 points, PJ Davis had a team-high 19 for Central.

The Dragons will face Millard North in a semifinal, the Mustangs beats Elkhorn South 62-50. Jasen Green scored 20 points, leading a somewhat young team, that is also the defending state champs. Bellevue West advances with a 60-46 win against Pius X, a game the T-Birds controlled most of the way.

Class B girls quarterfinal basketball, Elkhorn North beat Waverly 46-29, Britt Prince scored 19 for the Wolves as they chase a second straight state title.

60-46

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
6 First Alert Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Gas prices near 156th and Blondo in Omaha, NE on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Nebraska mechanic gives tips on saving gas as prices increase
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man charged in 2020 Sonic shooting in Bellevue pleads guilty to all charges

Latest News

Huskers fans want better seating & alcohol in survey
Huskers fans want better seating & alcohol in survey
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on a clear, fall afternoon.
New survey reveals what Huskers fans want at Memorial Stadium
Omaha Storm Chasers GM Laurie Schlender.
Omaha Storm Chasers G.M. part of change in baseball
Storm Chaser General Manager sees change in baseball
Storm Chaser General Manager sees change in baseball