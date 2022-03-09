Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow brings a 6 First Alert Day Thursday, warm up in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An approaching storm system will bring snow to the region and possible Thursday morning commute impacts, that’s why we’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Day:

Thursday 6 First Alert Day (wowt)

Light snow is possible this evening but won’t bring much concern for widespread road impacts or accumulation.

Wednesday evening (wowt)

Snow chances will organize to the S overnight and gradually lift N into early Thursday... by midnight areas well S of the Metro will begin to see accumulation and by 3-4 AM accumulating snow gets started in the Metro.

Thursday 3-4 AM (wowt)

Snow will be ongoing for the morning commute brining potential impacts like reduced visibility and slick roads. It’ll be cold as you head out the door and you may spend some time brushing off your car, dress warm for temperatures near 20 degrees. The best window for accumulating snow in the Metro ends around noon. From here snow will gradually clear from W to E into the afternoon.

Thursday noon (wowt)

This will leave behind up to 1″ of accumulation in the Metro with higher amounts staying S. 1-3″ is possible for the areas in the light blue shade with spots like Beatrice and Falls City seeing over 3″ by Thursday afternoon.

Metro snow forecast (wowt)

DMA Snow forecast (wowt)

Highs stay chilly through Friday in the upper 20s to low 30s... from here a warm up is in sight! A ridge of high pressure pushes out the cold and warms us back tot he 50s and 60s starting Sunday through all of next work week... a 70 degree day next week isn’t out of the question:

Warm up (wowt)

