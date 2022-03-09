Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow brings a 6 First Alert Day Thursday, warm up in sight

Emily's Wednesday Evening Forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An approaching storm system will bring snow to the region and possible Thursday morning commute impacts, that’s why we’ve made Thursday a 6 First Alert Day:

Thursday 6 First Alert Day
Thursday 6 First Alert Day(wowt)

Light snow is possible this evening but won’t bring much concern for widespread road impacts or accumulation.

Wednesday evening
Wednesday evening(wowt)

Snow chances will organize to the S overnight and gradually lift N into early Thursday... by midnight areas well S of the Metro will begin to see accumulation and by 3-4 AM accumulating snow gets started in the Metro.

Thursday 3-4 AM
Thursday 3-4 AM(wowt)

Snow will be ongoing for the morning commute brining potential impacts like reduced visibility and slick roads. It’ll be cold as you head out the door and you may spend some time brushing off your car, dress warm for temperatures near 20 degrees. The best window for accumulating snow in the Metro ends around noon. From here snow will gradually clear from W to E into the afternoon.

Thursday noon
Thursday noon(wowt)

This will leave behind up to 1″ of accumulation in the Metro with higher amounts staying S. 1-3″ is possible for the areas in the light blue shade with spots like Beatrice and Falls City seeing over 3″ by Thursday afternoon.

Metro snow forecast
Metro snow forecast(wowt)
DMA Snow forecast
DMA Snow forecast(wowt)

Highs stay chilly through Friday in the upper 20s to low 30s... from here a warm up is in sight! A ridge of high pressure pushes out the cold and warms us back tot he 50s and 60s starting Sunday through all of next work week... a 70 degree day next week isn’t out of the question:

Warm up
Warm up(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in tree-cutting death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Kathleen Jourdan testified Wednesday during the fifth day of the trial.
Former UNMC doctor on trial for murder of husband takes the stand
La Vista Police identifiy two killed in multiple-vehicle crash
tree fall death
One dead, one hurt in tree-trimming incident northwest of Omaha

Latest News

Friday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cold Friday, warming this weekend
Windy and cold Friday, warming this weekend
Best day for the outdoors
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly, windy Friday ahead of a warm stretch
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
First Alert Saturday
6 First Alert Day: Storms likely before 3pm Saturday with isolated severe possible