College of Saint Mary launching new nursing scholarships

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A $2 million grant from the Harper Family Foundation will provide a debt-free pathway to 100 new nursing students over the next four years.

The grant will launch the Josie Harper Nursing Scholarship, in honor of Joan “Josie” Harper, who established the foundation with her husband to create a legacy of giving.

Starting this fall, 25 new students will be awarded up to $29,000 annually.

The award aims to increase the number of nurses in Nebraska from under-served families and communities.

It also would help address the nursing shortfall in the state and reduce racial/ethnic health care disparity.

Nebraska had more than 4,000 unfilled nursing positions in 2020. The number is forecasted to increase to more than 5,400 by 2025. And according to the Nebraska Center for Nursing, 93% of registered nurses are Caucasian in the Omaha metro area.”

To be eligible, recipients must demonstrate high financial need through Pell Grant eligibility, or be eligible for a CSM Misericordia Scholarship and be either first-generation, a student parent, or a person of color.

Recipients must also be accepted as a new student to the Practical Nursing Certificate program starting in May 2022, the Pre-Nursing program, or the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program beginning in August 2022.

“By helping students take down obstacles, providing them pathways into nursing and ensuring low student borrowing, CSM will help overcome health care disparities within our community,” Dr. Stevens said in a release. “CSM is grateful to the Harper Family Foundation for making a difference in the lives of so many future nurses.”

