Cedar Rapids Washington students walkout in protest over state’s transgender sports law

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest the state’s new law banning transgender athletes.

The students protesting told us the law discriminates against transgender students and isolates them.

The law mandates that students at state funded high schools and college sports teams compete under their birth gender.

Republicans who passed the law say it is unfair for someone who used to be a boy to compete against girls, arguing it would take away opportunities for biological girls to compete in sports.

