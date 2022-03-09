Advertisement

Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Assistant Principal Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
By Holly Emery and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – An assistant principal in Mississippi was fired last week after reading the children’s book “I Need a New Butt!” to a class of second-grade students.

“My boss had asked me to set up a Zoom with the second-grade classes and the principal at the school they’re going to be at next year, and she was going to read to them. And she didn’t show,” Assistant Principal Toby Price told WLBT.

To improvise, Price said his boss told him to read to the students instead.

“I grabbed one of my favorite books that I had nearby, I read it to them. It’s a funny, silly book,” Price explained.

Price said he had read this book at previous school districts before and never heard any pushback or complaints.

“I didn’t think twice about reading it, because I’ve never had an issue with it before. There are other books that have much more suggestive material that are much more widely accepted,” Price said.

According to Price’s termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District, Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

“I just think that, you know, this was a pretty harsh reaction. I’ve been in education for 20 years. I’ve never had a disciplinary anything put in my file, not even for being late. So, I was blown away,” Price said.

In response to Price’s situation, children’s book authors, teachers and librarians have messaged and posted on social media stating the book is “hilarious and sweet,” “joyful and fun” and “lighthearted” and that the superintendent’s decision was wrong.

Now, Price is hoping to overturn their decision, get his job back and teach others that funny books are needed in education.

The superintendent in the school district declined to comment about Price’s firing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Vista Police identifiy two killed in multiple-vehicle crash
tree fall death
One dead, one hurt in tree-trimming incident northwest of Omaha
Omaha woman charged $400 for locksmith on freezing cold day
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Thursday March 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths, 2 unvaccinated
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
FILE - In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2019, and released by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force...
Scathing reports find military failures in 2020 Kenya attack
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledges unity and support to NATO allies. (Source: CNN, POOL,...
Harris visits Poland as talks between Russia, Ukraine fall apart