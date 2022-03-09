Advertisement

Accessible sidewalk installed after paralyzed Omaha man voices concerns with lack of progress

By Mike McKnight
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wheelchair-bound quadriplegic will soon have a safer street crossing the corner by his home in a new development in a 6 On Your Side investigation.

Monday night, 6 News showed a torn-out sidewalk that forced Chuck Harroun to drive his motorized wheelchair in the street. It had been that way since last year.

After the story 6 News found a sidewalk crew hired by M.U.D hard at work preparing for a concrete pour. Another contractor has been replacing gas lines in the area and wasn’t scheduled to rebuild the walk until next week.

But because of Chuck’s need for a handicap accessible sidewalk M.U.D. decided not to wait.

“It’s going to work great. As soon as those concrete lays I’ll be able to go see friends and be mobile again. Thanks, 6 On Your Side we appreciate it,” said Harroun.

M.U.D. says because of the story the utility will be reviewing how to better support neighbors with mobility issues who may be impacted by projects like this.

