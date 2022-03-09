Advertisement

6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) – Police in Oregon found a 6-month-old baby “virtually unresponsive” in a hotel room Monday night during a welfare check for the infant’s 28-year-old mother.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the baby had been strapped in a stroller car seat for four days after his mother died from an apparent heroin overdose.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Police say the infant suffered severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

Hospital officials told police the baby’s condition has improved dramatically since being admitted and is ready to be released to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Police credit the DHS caseworker who checked on the 28-year-old woman for saving the infant’s life.

The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff identifies victim in tree-cutting death
Jason Kier
Man facing arson charge after boat set on fire at Omaha car lot
Kathleen Jourdan testified Wednesday during the fifth day of the trial.
Former UNMC doctor on trial for murder of husband takes the stand
La Vista Police identifiy two killed in multiple-vehicle crash
tree fall death
One dead, one hurt in tree-trimming incident northwest of Omaha

Latest News

Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs China, speaks during a media briefing...
China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine biolabs
CNN explains how Russian propaganda spreads globally on social media.
Russian propaganda on biolabs in Ukraine spreading
Friday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cold Friday, warming this weekend
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Windy and cold Friday, warming this weekend