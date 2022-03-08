Advertisement

University of Nebraska-Lincoln asks political campaigns to stop using its brand

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is asking gubernatorial candidates to stop using the school’s branding in their campaigns.

The university asked several gubernatorial campaigns to not use the school’s brand in their advertisements.

In a statement to 6 News, the university states it’s not the first time they have had to ask politicians to stop using their logo.

“It is not uncommon for us to respectfully request that our trademarks not be used, including in political campaigns in which we are neutral. In this case, we made the request of three gubernatorial campaigns in order to protect our marks and ensure that we’re not mistakenly conveying an endorsement of any one candidate.”

In a response to the request, Charles Herbster, running in the Nebraska gubernatorial election, claimed the university was against free speech.

“The University of Nebraska has a history of trying to silence students, and they are now trying to silence Charles W. Herbster,” a statement from his campaign read.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
Thursday 6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old is now found and safe
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns
Teen author at Millard middle school makes waves with very first book

Latest News

Incident under investigation after man taken to Nebraska Med Center with cut injuries
BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting outside Iowa high school
BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting outside Iowa high school
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel-saving strategy
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel saving strategy