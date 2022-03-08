Advertisement

Two arrested after 25,000 fentanyl pills found during traffic stop

By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol made two arrests after finding thousands of fentanyl pills.

According to an NSP release, Alejandro Lopez Leon, 24, and Orlando Castro Gutierrez, 28, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Monday after troopers pulled them over for speeding on I-80 near Lexington.

During the stop, troopers said they could smell marijuana in the vehicle, the release states. A search was performed and troopers said they found several bags containing 6 grams of marijuana, 2 pounds of suspected cocaine, and roughly 25,000 fentanyl pills.

The two suspects were arrested for possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession with intent to deliver an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana — less than an ounce, and no drug tax stamp.

Both suspects were sent to Dawson County Jail.

