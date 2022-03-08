Advertisement

Sarpy County votes to dedicate street to fallen Omaha Marine Cpl. Daegan Page

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved naming a street segment for Cpl. Daegan Page.

The commissioners voted 5-0 to name a portion of Gertrude Street, from 157th and Emiline streets to south 162nd Avenue and Harrison Street, for Cpl. Page, the Omaha Marine who was killed Aug. 26 during an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The street would be labeled “Cpl. Daegan Page Street.” Officials have said they may have a street sign unveiling later this spring.

