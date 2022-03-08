Sarpy County Attorney shares details on death penalty push for Bellevue Sonic shooter

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Attorney talked with 6 News on Tuesday about what’s next as his office pursues the death penalty for the man who pled guilty to an attack at the drive-in restaurant that left two employees dead and two more wounded.

The Sarpy County Attorney’s office on Monday announced that Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. of Omaha pled guilty to 15 felony counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree arson.

The Nov. 21, 2020, attack on the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In near 15th Street and Cornhusker Road. Authorities said Silva “threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire,” wounding four employees, two of whom died.

County Attorney Lee Polikov plans to still seek the death penalty for Silva, Monday’s release states.

According to the Sarpy County Attorney Chief Deputy Bonnie Moore, the plea was a surprise. The suspect, Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. of Omaha, was in court yesterday for something unrelated - there had been an incident at the jail.

“Cases can sometimes be unpredictable and that’s what unfolded in court yesterday,” Moore said. ”While he was at that hearing, he pleaded to those charges. And then he pleaded guilty to all 15 counts associated with the crime.”

In November 2020, Silva terrorized customers and employees at the Sonic at 15th and Cornhusker.

He went from stealing someone’s identity to murder in two days.

Silva had bonded out of jail for using someone else’s Sonic app to order $57 worth of food and was upset. He started a fire in a U-Haul as an apparent distraction, then started firing.

Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert were killed and two others were injured.

Now it’s possible the suspect will be sentenced to death.

“A three-judge panel will look at the aggravating circumstances to see if the death penalty is warranted,” Moore added.

That will involve a mini-trial of sorts, something that didn’t happen in state court because of the guilty plea.

“Justice looks a little different in every case. Some victims believe a trial is important, or some believe a plea is important and you can avoid the trial. This will impact everyone a little differently.”

The state will need to prove five things to the three-judge panel, essentially that the crimes were especially cruel and committed to cover up another crime.

There is no specific timeline for when the death penalty judges will convene.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.