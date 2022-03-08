Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Best day of the week today before colder air returns

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little chilly out the door today but we should be able to warm and get more melting done today. This will likely be the best day of the week with a high very close to 50 degrees by mid afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

There is a front set to move through around 6pm and that should cool us down into the 30s pretty quickly.

Evening Front
Evening Front(WOWT)

It will also cause the winds to spike a bit with gusts from the north at 25-30 mph likely after 6pm.

Winds Today
Winds Today(WOWT)

Clouds are then likely to increase Wednesday into Wednesday night before we get to the 6 First Alert Day Thursday. That colder air and our next storm system will give the area another blanket of snow.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Snow will likely start after 6pm Wednesday night and continue through the morning hours Thursday. It will have impacts to the Thursday morning commute. Get the latest on the 6 First Alert Day here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman charged $400 for locksmith on freezing cold day
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
La Vista Police identifiy two killed in multiple-vehicle crash
One dead in single-car crash in Iowa near I-29
tree fall death
One dead, one hurt in tree-trimming incident northwest of Omaha

Latest News

Thursday 3-4 AM
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow brings a 6 First Alert Day Thursday, warm up in sight
Emily's Wednesday Evening Forecast
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Emily's First Alert Day Update
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly March air the rest of the week with snow likely