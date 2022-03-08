Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Best day of the week today before colder air returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little chilly out the door today but we should be able to warm and get more melting done today. This will likely be the best day of the week with a high very close to 50 degrees by mid afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

There is a front set to move through around 6pm and that should cool us down into the 30s pretty quickly.

Evening Front (WOWT)

It will also cause the winds to spike a bit with gusts from the north at 25-30 mph likely after 6pm.

Winds Today (WOWT)

Clouds are then likely to increase Wednesday into Wednesday night before we get to the 6 First Alert Day Thursday. That colder air and our next storm system will give the area another blanket of snow.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Snow will likely start after 6pm Wednesday night and continue through the morning hours Thursday. It will have impacts to the Thursday morning commute. Get the latest on the 6 First Alert Day here.

