Puppy Placement Foundation Full of Heart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is carving a path to extend their daughter’s legacy.

They turned her love of animals into a foundation to create something joyful and therapeutic for others – puppy placement.

“Who doesn’t love a dog,” said family friend Barb Roessner. “They’re always happy. Their tails are wagging.”

John McKew and his wife Maggie are the owners of the new puppy Blair.

“Oreo, Blair, Murphy -- whatever his name is now,” said John McKew of Omaha. “We were really intrigued by that opportunity.”

Blair is named after Maggie’s father’s hometown. “My dad goes to the VA about once a week,” said Maggie, “and we thought it would be cool if the puppy was brought along.”

This is the first adoption for the Omaha foundation Macy’s Way – with the motto of Open Your Heart – Find Your Way. It’s named for Jordan and Karen Stevens’ daughter Macy.

“Maybe that puppy can be the bright spot for them,” said Jordan.

Macy spent much of her young life in and out of the hospital with heart problems. She loved the times a therapy dog would drop by her room.

“The kids lit up when they saw him -- it brought smiles to their faces,” said Barb.

In 2008 – at the age of 10, Macy Stevens received a new heart. Macy Stevens said in 2008: “I’m glad to be home and okay.”

She often shared video updates using a microphone made from whatever was nearby.

One time she used a fork and an apple. In 2008, Macy Stevens reported from St. Louis: “I’m Macy Stevens reporting from the Basilica.” While it may have seemed Macy Stevens wanted to be a broadcaster one day, as she matured, her goals shifted.

She started to work with animals and planned to open a dog grooming business.

But her heart stopped beating just days before her 21st birthday.

“We want to keep Macy alive. She is with us in spirit and we miss her daily. She was amazing,” said Barb Roessner, who is not only part of the dog breeding business who shared Blair, but she was also Macy’s heart transplant coordinator. “It’s a no-brainer for us -- it’s the first puppy -- and we hope there are many, many more.”

Blair is the first of many positioned to be therapy dogs in the name of Macy’s Way. “When something so wonderful can come out of something so tragic, it’s pretty amazing,” said Barb.

While Macy may be gone, she still has her favorite dog running around.

If the Stevens family isn’t sure where Lulu is, they usually find her sleeping on Macy’s bed. Macy loved sports – especially volleyball.

Her parents say she would have loved that the first family to get a dog is connected to sports.

