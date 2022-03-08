Paralyzed Omaha man upset with lack of progress on sidewalk project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has spent more than half of his life in a wheelchair but he’s determined not to be a shut-in. However, movement outside has been restricted for months by a lack of progress on a sidewalk project.

Though paralyzed from the neck down, Chuck Harroun uses the sidewalk. And the unfinished corner crossing by his home near 45th and Ruggles has been a handicap.

“It makes me feel like I’m stuck right here, Chuck said. “I can still get out of our driveway, and out into the street. But I don’t like driving in the street because of some of this traffic.”

Chuck lives on a street known for one-sided parking, and his brother Jeremy often serves as a crossing guard for trips around and down the block.

“If we had a sidewalk he could freely go where he wants to go without me being there,” Jeremy said.

The sidewalk was torn out last July by a contractor improving the safety of gas lines. The Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) says the ground had to remain open until installation finished at the end of 2021.

Chuck says he sat out on the porch often and talked to the workers himself. Adding that there is an obvious ramp at his home, he says it’s unlikely they were unaware he was handicapped.

“Yeah, they had to know he was handicapped,” Chuck’s father, Bob Harroun said. “He’s the only one around here that I know of in a wheelchair.”

But MUD says cold winter weather and city specifications requiring certain sustained temperatures prevented the start of concrete work until next Monday.

“Yeah, I feel forgotten,” Chuck said.

6 News First Alert Weather reports in the last nine weeks there were 21 days of temperatures above 50 degrees.

“They had plenty of chances to come out here and do this concrete.”

After 6 News brought the Harroun family concerns to MUD’s attention, the utility found another contractor to escalate the sidewalk project - with completion expected by Wednesday. Though chuck says he’s not asking for special attention because of his handicap.

“It should be fixed where anybody can walk down this sidewalk. You, me, the mailman.”

6 On Your Side’s investigation into the sidewalk delay has prompted M.U.D. to review its practices for infrastructure improvements. The utility’s staff says they will look for ways to better support those with mobility issues who are impacted by those projects.

We appreciate you bringing this customer’s access issue to the District’s attention. The safety of the public, our employees and our facilities are of the utmost importance to M.U.D. As part of our ongoing safety plan, we are updating our gas distribution system through an infrastructure replacement program. The District is installing 40 miles annually of brand-new gas mains in the older neighborhoods of the metro area. This results in safer and more reliable energy delivery for decades to come. In July 2021, our gas contractor and partner Q3 began a project in the neighborhood that includes 45th and Ruggles. The project requires opening parts of the street and sidewalk to allow access for underground boring equipment to replace the gas main. These openings must remain open until the installation is complete and are later backfilled with dirt and then concrete paving. The main installation was completed at the end of 2021, however, due to the cold winter weather and city’s construction specifications, crews were unable to schedule the concrete work until March 2022. Specifications involve certain temperatures, number of sustained days of temperatures, and preparation of a sub-base to ensure concrete doesn’t sink or break. Q3 crews are scheduled to mobilize and begin restoration work starting March 14, weather- permitting. As this customer’s situation was brought to our attention, M.U.D. is working with a private contractor to escalate the pavement restoration and expects repairs to be completed Wednesday, March 9, weather-permitting. With this inquiry, we will be reviewing our practices specific to what actions, if any, we can take to better support those with mobility issues who are impacted by our infrastructure replacement projects. Before projects are started in neighborhoods, the District sends letters to customers with the reason for the project, estimated timeline, and contact numbers for questions or concerns. Customers may contact the individual listed on the letter or call Customer Service at 402.554.6666. Information about ongoing infrastructure projects (including an interactive map) is also available on M.U.D.’s website at mudomaha.com/infrastructure-projects. Again, thank you for bringing this to our attention and helping share this information.

