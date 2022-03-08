Advertisement

One dead in single-car crash in Iowa near I-29

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol has confirmed a fatal crash involving one car Tuesday morning.

A witness says the driver of a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer attempted to switch from the right lane to the left lane on I-29 just south of the I-680/Crescent exit but lost control, left the road into the median, rolled, and came to a rest.

According to the ISP crash report, the driver and an infant passenger were taken to UNMC but only the infant survived.

The driver has been identified as Wanda Jean Trovato, 62, of Missouri Valley.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
6 First Alert Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Gas prices near 156th and Blondo in Omaha, NE on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Nebraska mechanic gives tips on saving gas as prices increase
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man charged in 2020 Sonic shooting in Bellevue pleads guilty to all charges

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold and snow chances arrive Wednesday
The Lincoln Police Department is currently looking for a missing 12 year old, Ja’ Zavier A....
LPD searches for missing juvenile
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Omaha man arrested for first-degree murder will stand trial
Details coming together for Fortenberry’s trial next week