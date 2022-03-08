One dead in single-car crash in Iowa near I-29

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol has confirmed a fatal crash involving one car Tuesday morning.

A witness says the driver of a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer attempted to switch from the right lane to the left lane on I-29 just south of the I-680/Crescent exit but lost control, left the road into the median, rolled, and came to a rest.

According to the ISP crash report, the driver and an infant passenger were taken to UNMC but only the infant survived.

The driver has been identified as Wanda Jean Trovato, 62, of Missouri Valley.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.