Advertisement

Incident under investigation after man taken to Nebraska Med Center with cut injuries

(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident involving a cutting Monday.

Samuel Fischer, 31, was booked for the destruction of property and a 29-year-old man was taken to Nebraska Med Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded near S. 22nd St. and St. Mary’s Ave Monday afternoon on reports of a cutting. When arriving they met with the 29-year-old who had a cut wound on his right forearm and according to the release, was also uncooperative.

The suspect later identified as Fischer was taken into custody for an interview after officers found him at the scene.

He was booked into Douglas County Corrections after further investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
Thursday 6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old is now found and safe
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns
Teen author at Millard middle school makes waves with very first book

Latest News

BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting outside Iowa high school
BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting outside Iowa high school
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
University of Nebraska-Lincoln asks political campaigns to stop using its brand
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel-saving strategy
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel saving strategy