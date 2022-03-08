Incident under investigation after man taken to Nebraska Med Center with cut injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an incident involving a cutting Monday.

Samuel Fischer, 31, was booked for the destruction of property and a 29-year-old man was taken to Nebraska Med Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded near S. 22nd St. and St. Mary’s Ave Monday afternoon on reports of a cutting. When arriving they met with the 29-year-old who had a cut wound on his right forearm and according to the release, was also uncooperative.

The suspect later identified as Fischer was taken into custody for an interview after officers found him at the scene.

He was booked into Douglas County Corrections after further investigating.

