UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - I-80 eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down near the Milford exit (mile marker 381) for several hours Tuesday morning following a fatal crash which killed three people.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a multiple vehicle crash on I-80 at around 5:45 a.m.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation shows that a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-80 and crossed the median entering the westbound lanes of travel. The tractor-trailer struck a westbound traveling tractor-trailer head-on. An additional tractor-trailer traveling in the westbound lane swerved to avoid the collision, causing the tractor-trailer to cross the median and overturn in the eastbound lanes of travel.

Deputies said the crash resulted in three fatalities, all of which were pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victims will be released at a later date. A fourth individual was life-flighted to Bryan Medical Center and is listed as critical condition.

The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol crash scene reconstructionist. Seward Police Department, Milford Fire, and Seward Fire responded to the crash.

As of 11 a.m., traffic is moving again in both directions on I-80.

