Details coming together for Fortenberry’s trial next week

LOS ANGELES (WOWT) - A hearing Tuesday paved the way for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s trial next week in Los Angeles.

Rep. Fortenberry was indicted in October for allegedly lying to the FBI in connection to $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions from a foreign national.

Tuesday’s two-hour hearing in the U.S. Central District of California covered mostly housekeeping. The final pre-trial hearing is set for March 15 with jury selection slated to begin the following day.

During jury selection, the judge — not the attorneys — will question prospective jurors.

“Fortenberry may or may not testify,” one of the defense attorneys said Tuesday.

For the first time, we learned Tuesday whether the government has ever offered the nine-term congressman any sort of plea deal to avoid trial.

The government said they would offer a deal if Fortenberry pleaded guilty to a federal felony. The defense rejected it.

Potential jurors will be questioned by the judge, not attorneys. That’s how Federal Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. does it.

Both sides have offered sample questions. The government wants to eliminate those who may have a strong bias against the FBI.

Since the jurors will be California residents, the defense wants to make sure none of them are biased against Fortenberry because he’s Republican.

As his attorney said, “Nebraska may seem like a foreign place and that there are different values in Nebraska than California.”

The judge said he won’t be that direct, he wants to strike a balance with juror questions to get to their ability to be fair and didn’t want to offer jurors an “easy ticket out” of jury duty.

The judge told Fortenberry’s defense that as of today, he won’t allow them to call one of their witnesses.

A memory expert expected to call into question some of what Fortenberry told investigators and an informant.

The defense team told the judge they would prefer he ask potential jurors more open-ended questions. So they would have a better idea of whether the individual would treat their client fairly.

The trial is expected to last three to five days.

Fortenberry represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional district.

