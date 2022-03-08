David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold and snow chances arrive Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine and a southwest breeze brought us likely what is the best day of the week with temperatures warming into the low 50s around the metro. Temperatures will remain mild through about 6pm, then we will see a cold front move through the metro bringing dropping temperatures a breezy north winds. We’ll cool back into the lower 30s by 10pm, with 20s overnight. Wind chills will drop into the teens by Wednesday morning.

Omaha's Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

A cold start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low 20s to upper teens. We’ll likely see cloudy skies for most of the day as well, keeping us cold. Highs only top out around 28 in the metro. We will be watching for snow to develop in the afternoon, though any snow will remain light with limited impacts through 6pm. Snow will gradually increase during the evening hours, with some of the heaviest snow expected after Midnight through about 6am Thursday. Snow will still be coming down through the morning drive on Thursday, slowly tapering off by early afternoon. Winds will not be terribly strong, but we could still see limited visibility at times with snow-packed roads across the area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow appears to have shifted a little farther south, but accumulating snow is still likely in the metro. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected around town, with the lighter amounts around Blair, and heavier amounts as you push south toward Plattsmouth. The heaviest snow is likely near and south of Highway 2 in Nebraska and Iowa where snow totals of 3 to 7 inches are possible, with a few isolated locations possibly seeing as much as 8 inches.

Thursday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Very cold weather settles in for a couple days with highs in the 20s on Friday, and overnight temperatures dipping into the single digits. Thankfully, we quickly warm this weekend, with temperatures already approaching 60 degrees by Sunday, and even warmer weather possible next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.