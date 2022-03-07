State basketball starts with 96 girls and boys teams in Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A different wrinkle this March in Lincoln instead of hosting the girls one week and the boys another week, both are play state basketball in the same week, this week. That means is all starts with 96 teams, just three wins away from a state championship.

In Class A girls basketball, Millard South beat Bellevue West 62-45, the Patriots are now one win away from a third state championship game in a half dozen years. They will meet Lincoln Southwest Wednesday in a state semifinal, the SIlverhawks beat Omaha Central 54-38.

Boys Class B action, Skutt Catholic beat Blair 62-36, Skyhawks are the one seed. They will meet Platteview next, the Trojans beat Bennington 60-44.

