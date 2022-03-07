UPDATE: Two in critical condition after serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are in critical condition after a crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 Monday morning.
According to Lincoln Police, a 57-year-old male was driving a semi-truck was traveling west on Highway 2 approaching 40th Street at 8:38 a.m. A 56-year-old female was driving a blue Kia Sorento east on Highway 2, waiting to turn left onto 40th Street. Her 16-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic had a green light and the female was waiting to turn left on a flashing yellow arrow. The female initiated her left turn onto 40th Street and was struck by the semi-truck.
Both occupants of the Kia were transported to a local area hospital with critical injuries.
Neither alcohol nor drugs nor speed are believed to have played a role in the collision.
The occupants of the Kia remain in critical condition.
This investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued at this time.
