Advertisement

Sarpy County wants to honor Cpl. Daegan Page with street sign

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In honor of fallen Omaha Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners wants to assign parts of the road with his name.

The commissioners want to have an honorary designation “Cpl. Daegan Page Street” starting around Gertrude Street from 157th and Emiline Streets to South 162nd Avenue and Harrison Streets according to the release.

“We owe our deepest respects to those who serve our country, and Cpl. Page paid the ultimate price,” said County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “Because of his sacrifice, and his family’s ties to Sarpy County, we wanted to honor Cpl. Page and his family in a permanent way to help preserve his memory.”

There will be a vote by the board on a resolution to have the Cpl. Daegan Page Street during their Tuesday meeting March 8 around 3 p.m. at the Sarpy County Boardroom.

Officials say there’s a possibility for a street sign unveiling later this spring.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
Thursday 6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old is now found and safe
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns
Teen author at Millard middle school makes waves with very first book

Latest News

Incident under investigation after man taken to Nebraska Med Center with cut injuries
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
University of Nebraska-Lincoln asks political campaigns to stop using its brand
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel-saving strategy
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel saving strategy
Bird flu cases reported in Nebraska & Iowa
Bird flu cases reported in Nebraska & Iowa