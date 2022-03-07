Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A layer of snow to start will melt later today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We saw a layer of about 2″ of snow overnight that has left a mess on the roads to start the day. Thankfully the sunshine will win out and we’ll be able to melt quite a bit this afternoon with a high in the upper 30s.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the northwest wind that is a bit brisk out the door this morning will gradually back off into the afternoon too.

Winds Today (WOWT)

Tuesday will likely be the best day of the week with a high in the 50s before some cooler air moves in behind a front and gives us a colder Wednesday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday night starts the snow that will lead to the 6 First Alert Day Thursday. Snow continues all night Wednesday night leading to a likely mess on the roads by Thursday morning. Snow should still be falling during the morning hours leading a rough day on the roads. The latest on the 6 First Alert Day can be found here.

