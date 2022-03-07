Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
6 First Alert Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Gas prices near 156th and Blondo in Omaha, NE on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Nebraska mechanic gives tips on saving gas as prices increase
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
University of Nebraska-Lincoln asks political campaigns to stop using its brand

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
As gas prices rise, Omaha metro drivers fill their tanks
Omaha woman charged $400 for locksmith on freezing cold day
Omaha Public Schools educator wins STEM award from President Biden