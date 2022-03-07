Advertisement

Pottawattamie County lifts burn ban as fire conditions improve

(monkey Business images | AP images)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County is lifting its burn ban following recent rain and snow.

The open burn ban has been in place since Feb.8, 2022, and residents can resume open burning this Tuesday.

Despite the ban being lifted, the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency advises residents to use extreme caution when burning, as they say the rain and snow is likely only a temporary change from the recent dry weather.

This is a drastic change compared to conditions in recent weeks in which the area has seen dry conditions prime for fires.

On March 1, six fires occurred that used 12 of Pottawattamie County’s 15 fire departments, units from Pottawattamie County Conservation, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department. There were two additional fires out of the county the departments also assisted with.

Residents are also reminded that burning is allowable throughout the county, except in city limits where there is a separate burn ban.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
Thursday 6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old is now found and safe
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns
Teen author at Millard middle school makes waves with very first book

Latest News

Incident under investigation after man taken to Nebraska Med Center with cut injuries
BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting outside Iowa high school
BREAKING: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting outside Iowa high school
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
University of Nebraska-Lincoln asks political campaigns to stop using its brand
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel-saving strategy
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel saving strategy