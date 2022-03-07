Pottawattamie County lifts burn ban as fire conditions improve

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County is lifting its burn ban following recent rain and snow.

The open burn ban has been in place since Feb.8, 2022, and residents can resume open burning this Tuesday.

Despite the ban being lifted, the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency advises residents to use extreme caution when burning, as they say the rain and snow is likely only a temporary change from the recent dry weather.

This is a drastic change compared to conditions in recent weeks in which the area has seen dry conditions prime for fires.

On March 1, six fires occurred that used 12 of Pottawattamie County’s 15 fire departments, units from Pottawattamie County Conservation, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department. There were two additional fires out of the county the departments also assisted with.

Residents are also reminded that burning is allowable throughout the county, except in city limits where there is a separate burn ban.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.