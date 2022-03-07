Advertisement

Overnight snowfall makes for slick morning commute for many in Omaha

Snow-covered streets made for slick driving around the Omaha-metro overnight and into the morning commute.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents around the Omaha-metro area woke up Monday to as much as two inches of snow.

The snow fell quickly overnight, covering roads and slowing travel around the city. Snowplows were out around the Omaha-metro ahead of the morning commute, but authorities were urging drivers to use caution on the covered roads.

Still, several crashes were reported as more drivers headed out Monday morning.

Schools in the area were also impacted, with some delaying the start of classes and others canceling entirely. Millard, Elkhorn, DC West, Blair, and others were delayed two hours Monday morning while school districts including Papillion-La Vista, Ralston, Bellevue, and Council Bluffs schools were closed Monday. Omaha Public Schools moved to virtual learning for the day.

The overnight snow accumulated quickly, with heavy snowfall around much of the Omaha-metro by midnight.

