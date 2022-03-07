Overnight snowfall makes for slick morning commute for many in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents around the Omaha-metro area woke up Monday to as much as two inches of snow.

The snow fell quickly overnight, covering roads and slowing travel around the city. Snowplows were out around the Omaha-metro ahead of the morning commute, but authorities were urging drivers to use caution on the covered roads.

If you ease up on the gas pedal, you may make it to your destination safely. Then you just have to watch out for the drivers around you #opd via @OPDLtRamos — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) March 7, 2022

Still, several crashes were reported as more drivers headed out Monday morning.

Schools in the area were also impacted, with some delaying the start of classes and others canceling entirely. Millard, Elkhorn, DC West, Blair, and others were delayed two hours Monday morning while school districts including Papillion-La Vista, Ralston, Bellevue, and Council Bluffs schools were closed Monday. Omaha Public Schools moved to virtual learning for the day.

The overnight snow accumulated quickly, with heavy snowfall around much of the Omaha-metro by midnight.

Show us the snow!

How did the overnight snow impact you? Send us a video or photo of snow in your area.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.