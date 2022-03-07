OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police investigated possible fights and gunfire involving a large crowd downtown on Sunday night.
Police say the shots were fired in the alleyway in the area of 10th and Howard streets around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
Lt. Neal Bonacci with Omaha Police told 6 News it appeared the crowd and the shooting were related.
Police said a caller reported to 911 that a window was broken on a video. Police said no one was injured or transported to any hospital.
