Nebraska National Guard unit welcomed back from deployment

Hugs and smiles all around for a Nebraska Army National Guard unit that returned home after an 11-month deployment
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hugs and smiles all around for a Nebraska Army National Guard unit that returned home Sunday.

The 192nd Military Police Detachment left Nebraska in late February 2021 and returned home in December. They were welcomed at Creighton Prep for a welcome home ceremony featuring Gov. Ricketss and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac.

The 45 soldiers were celebrated after being deployed for 11 months overseas. They served with the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in the Middle East and provided support at the Joint Training Center, a military base in Jordan.

According to the Nebraska National Guard, many of the soldiers arrived home in time for Christmas.

During the ceremony, Ricketts congratulated the soldiers, saying the unit has represented Nebraska well each time it has been called upon to serve

The unit has previously been deployed to Iraq in 2010, Qatar in 2015, and in several activations for emergencies in Nebraska between 2019 and 2020.

