LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a person killed in a head-on crash on slick roads Monday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene at Highway 2 and 176th Street, six miles southeast of Lincoln, around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

LSO said 39-year-old Heidi Parrish of Talmage lost control of her pickup, crossed the median and hit another pickup. Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other pickup, a 56-year-old man from Adams was transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

LSO said Parrish was not wearing a seatbelt but the driver who survived was wearing his safety belt. Authorities said drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the crash, rather road conditions were a factor.

At the time of the crash, Nebraska 511 showed that Highway 2, between southeast Lincoln and Nebraska City, was partially covered in snow.

HWY 2 is now open for regular traffic.

