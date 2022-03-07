Advertisement

LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln

A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a person killed in a head-on crash on slick roads Monday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene at Highway 2 and 176th Street, six miles southeast of Lincoln, around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

LSO said 39-year-old Heidi Parrish of Talmage lost control of her pickup, crossed the median and hit another pickup. Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other pickup, a 56-year-old man from Adams was transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

LSO said Parrish was not wearing a seatbelt but the driver who survived was wearing his safety belt. Authorities said drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the crash, rather road conditions were a factor.

At the time of the crash, Nebraska 511 showed that Highway 2, between southeast Lincoln and Nebraska City, was partially covered in snow.

HWY 2 is now open for regular traffic.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a person killed in a head-on crash on slick roads Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
Thursday 6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old is now found and safe
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns
Teen author at Millard middle school makes waves with very first book

Latest News

Incident under investigation after man taken to Nebraska Med Center with cut injuries
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
University of Nebraska-Lincoln asks political campaigns to stop using its brand
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel-saving strategy
6 On Your Side: Reducing speed limits to 55 as a fuel saving strategy
Bird flu cases reported in Nebraska & Iowa
Bird flu cases reported in Nebraska & Iowa