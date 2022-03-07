Suspects in string of robberies in Omaha-metro, Lincoln face multiple life sentences

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each of four suspects from a string of robberies and attempted robberies were charged in federal court with 15 counts on Monday.

Quincy Larue Louis Jr., D’Juan Ramel Beverly, Faye-Lynn Leigh Hardesty, and Adrionna La’Sha Leeper were all arrested Tuesday after the crime spree ended with a citizen alerting to an armed robbery in progress earlier that day. If convicted, each could face multiple life sentences.

The judge ordered all four suspects to remain detained.

Omaha Police arrested four people on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in connection with 10 robberies across the city in recent weeks. From left: Quincy Louis, 25; Djuan Beverly, 23; Fay-Lynne Hardesty, 19; and Adrionna Leeper, 22. (Omaha Police Department)

Louis has been charged with 15 total counts, including conspiracy, robbery, firearms, and interference with commerce; nine of those charges could get him a sentence of up to 20 years, plus fines and supervisory release. He’s also facing five counts of brandishing a firearm, which could each earn him a sentence of seven years to life, and one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, which could get him 10 years to life — and sentences on both of those charges must be served consecutively. His next hearing has been set for 2:30 p.m. March 25.

Beverly has been charged with 15 total counts: two are conspiracy to interfere with commerce plus robbery and firearms conspiracy; seven counts are for interference and aiding/abetting. Each of those nine counts as well as the remaining six counts could add up to 20-year sentences, plus fines, and supervisory release. Beverly waived his preliminary hearing Monday.

Leeper has been charged with 15 total counts, including one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of firearms conspiracy, and seven counts of interference with commerce by robbery. Those charges could result in a sentence of up to 20 years, plus three years supervisory release, as well as a $250,000 fine for each of those counts. She was also charged with five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime, and aiding/abetting such a crime, and could get a sentence of seven years to life on each of those counts, plus supervised release and a fine; as well as one count of discharging a firearm, which could result in a sentence of 10 years to life, as well as a fine and supervised release. She waived her preliminary hearing Monday and asked to defer her detention hearing to another date.

Hardesty also has been charged with 15 total counts mirroring those of the other three suspects and was seen as a flight risk by the prosector. Her attorney asked for a continuance of Monday’s hearing due to a lack of communication between Hardesty and her attorney. The judge ordered that hearing set for March 25.

The federal complaint alleges all four admitted to the crimes in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, and Lincoln, calling them a “rapid robbery series.”

In the early morning hours of Monday, March 1, police were told about a gunman robbing the QuikTrip store at 108th and O streets in Omaha, saying the robber ran from the store after demanding and receiving cash.

Omaha Police officers located the suspects’ vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. At one point during the pursuit, which proceeded into Springfield, located in Sarpy County, someone fired multiple shots at officers. All four suspects were eventually arrested.

After the suspects were given their Miranda rights, they allegedly spilled the beans and admitted to this series of crimes. Details about 15 robberies are included in court documents:

10:46 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24: Attempted robbery reported at Midwest Smoke Shop, located at 7010 Dodge St. Four people posed as customers, one demanded money and a cell phone from an employee. The employee declined and grabbed a baseball bat. The suspects left but took the tip jar. 6:31 p.m. Robbery reported at Family Dollar, located at 6618 N. 30th St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask entered the store, demanded cash from the register and safes, pointed a gun at several people, and put the gun to the back of an employee’s head. The robber also told the employee to remove any “tracked money” from the bag, then ran from the store. Friday, Feb. 25: Robbery reported at Family Dollar, located at 6618 N. 30th St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask entered the store, demanded cash from the register and safes, pointed a gun at several people, and put the gun to the back of an employee’s head. The robber also told the employee to remove any “tracked money” from the bag, then ran from the store. 7:05 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: Robbery reported at Family Dollar, located at 2601 N. 16th St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask demanded money and ran from the store. Robbery reported at Family Dollar, located at 2601 N. 16th St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask demanded money and ran from the store. 9:26 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: Robbery reported at Casey’s, located at 2223 S. 24th St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask demanded money and ran from the store. Robbery reported at Casey’s, located at 2223 S. 24th St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask demanded money and ran from the store. 10:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: Robbery reported at Mega Saver, located at 10707 Blondo St. A gunman with a ski mask demanded money and ran from the store. Robbery reported at Mega Saver, located at 10707 Blondo St. A gunman with a ski mask demanded money and ran from the store. 10:37 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: Robbery reported at Casey’s, located at 107 S. 40th St. A gunman entered the store, struck an employee in the head with the base of the gun, demanded money, and ran away with the cash. Robbery reported at Casey’s, located at 107 S. 40th St. A gunman entered the store, struck an employee in the head with the base of the gun, demanded money, and ran away with the cash. 11:58 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26: Robbery reported at Valero, located at 2604 S. 13th St. A gunman with a ski mask demanded money and lottery tickets. Robbery reported at Valero, located at 2604 S. 13th St. A gunman with a ski mask demanded money and lottery tickets. 1:04 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27: Robbery reported at Romantix, located at 3216 First Ave. in Council Bluffs. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask demanded money and ran away with cash. 3:21 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27: Robbery reported at QuickTrip, located at 1311 Fort Crook Road in Bellevue. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask robbed the business and ran on foot. 4:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27: Robbery reported at QuikTrip, located at 1704 S. 72nd St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask demanded money and ran away with cash. Robbery reported at QuikTrip, located at 1704 S. 72nd St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a ski mask demanded money and ran away with cash. 10:32 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28: Attempted robbery reported at Vape N Smoke, located at 4102 S. 24th St. A gunman wearing dark clothing and a mask tried to enter the store. After an employee saw that he had a gun, he was denied entry. The employee showed his own gun, too, and the would-be robber fled. 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, March 1: Robbery reported at QuikTrip, located at 5005 S. 108th St.

The March 1 robbery in Omaha ended the spree, providing investigators with a vehicle description: a gray Nissan Versa with Florida license plates. After a pursuit, the four suspects were taken into custody. Police also reported that they found a weapon during the arrests.

While questioning the suspects, OPD learned about similar crimes in recent hours in Lincoln that had similar descriptions. The suspects allegedly admitted to various involvement in three robberies in Lincoln:

11:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28: Robbery reported at a Kwik Shop, located at 4400 Cornhusker Highway. LPD said the suspect walked inside the store, armed with a handgun, took an unknown amount of money, then left.

11:56 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28: Robbery reported at a Casey’s, located at 3500 N. 48th St. LPD said a man with the same description walked into the convenience store and demanded money. Police said the suspect hit the clerk in the face with the pistol and fired one round in a different direction as he did so.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 1: Robbery reported at a Kwik Shop, located at 2710 W St. LPD said the suspect demanded money. A 41-year-old man was inside retrieving money from the ATM, so the suspect also demanded money from him, too. LPD said the customer was eventually kicked in the head by the suspect and gave the suspect some cash. Police believe the clerk also turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the robber before he left.

According to court documents, descriptions of the gunman’s attire and the weapon used in the crimes helped investigators link the robberies. Investigators said that allegedly Louis was the person who went into the businesses to rob them — and who fired at OPD officers. Beverly was allegedly the getaway driver, according to court documents.

