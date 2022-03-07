David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More melting Tuesday, snow chances return Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After waking up to a layer of snow this morning, bright sunshine Monday afternoon helped to clear roads and lead to lots of melting across the metro. Temperatures remained on the cool side for March, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s. With clear skies and light winds this evening, temperatures will cool quickly, dropping back into the middle 20s by 10pm. Winds will swing around to the southwest by morning, keeping temperatures from crashing too much, but we will likely still wake up to readings in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.

Omaha's Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Bright sunshine will greet us once again Tuesday morning, helping to quickly warm us into the 40s by the lunch hour. High temperatures on Tuesday should top out in the lower 50s in the metro, however, a cold front will be knocking on our doorstep by late afternoon. That front will push through by early evening, leading to dropping temperatures. We’ll cool back into the 30s by 7pm. The colder air will help to set us up for our next storm moving in on Wednesday.

Thursday Morning Snow (WOWT)

The morning hours on Wednesday will be dry, but clouds will thicken up as a storm system pushes out into the plains. A few snow showers may develop by late afternoon, but the evening drive should be fine as any snow will remain light with little impact. After 6pm, snow will gradually increase with heavier snow bands pushing into the area by 10pm. On and off snow will continue through the overnight, right on into Thursday morning. This will likely lead to slick roads and reduced visibility for the Thursday morning drive. Snow should taper off by early afternoon. There has been a southward shift with the heaviest snow totals, now expected closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. Still, several inches of snow is possible in the metro area.

Thursday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Cold air will settle in behind the storm, with highs in the 20s on Friday, and overnight lows dropping to near zero. Temperatures rebound by the end of the weekend, with 50s and even 60s possible once again by next week.

