Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner Named Big East Defensive Player of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner has been named the 2021-2022 Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

The sophomore leads the conference with 80 blocked shots, ranking him 10th nationally, and is sixth in the Big East in rebounds averaging 8.0 per game.

”Sometimes the best thing you can do when players come at you is ball up and make the shot tough. They’re going to make a few shots-- a few tough shots-- and you gotta live with it. And as long as you know you made the shot tougher, you’re doing your job,” said Kalkbrenner.

At one point, Kalkbrenner had a block in 26 straight games.

