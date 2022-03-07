Advertisement

Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder

By Brian Mastre
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Disappointment from dozens of Nebraskans who were hoping an inmate would catch a break from Gov. Ricketts.

Six men, four in for murder, asked to be pardoned. In less than 60 seconds, the board said no.

The board of pardons is made up of the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.

Dozens of people who are part of ‘Team Jackson’ packed the hearing room - and left disappointed. One family wonders if the board even took the requests seriously.

They were hoping this time Michael Jackson would catch a break.

Jackson has been in prison since 1996 for the Omaha murder of Jason Thornton and attempted murder of Dionne Brewer. He’s serving a life sentence.

“I know they read your letters, but at least they could have let a couple of us speak,” said Attorney Korey Reiman. “To me, that just diminishes all the wonderful work Michael has done the last 20 years.”

Family and friends say it’s clear the progress he’s made behind bars.

And they point to the fact that Michael Jackson, who is 52 now, mentors young inmates at the Nebraska correction youth facility in Omaha.

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30

“I believe Michael deserves a 2nd chance. He’s changed his life,” Omaha resident Lyle Kruse said.

“As far as I know, they never talked to Michael Jackson,” Dean Raabe of Elkhorn said. “It’s disappointing.”

Michael Jackson’s supporters must wait two years before reapplying for a pardon.

“Thank you for coming,” Attorney Reiman said. “I’m gonna call Michael later and get another plan. Don’t give up hope, right?”

The youngest person to be convicted of murder in Omaha Monday asked the pardons board to cut him a break.

Jordan Goodwin is 28-years old. He’s spent half of his life in prison.

In 2007, the then 14-year-old shot at a vehicle after an argument, killing Alazia Alford. The six-year-old was in the backseat.

He did not know she was there.

A judge sentenced Jordan Goodwin to 60 years in prison, which means he would be out in 30.

Today he asked the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state to get out now.

The board voted no with no discussion.

