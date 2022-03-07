Advertisement

Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests

The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study suggests.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists said the Amazon rainforest may be nearing a critical tipping point that could see it turn into something more like a grassy savannah.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change looked at month-by-month satellite imagery of the rainforest over 20 years.

Scientists said they’re seeing signs of what they call “resilience loss” over about three-fourths of the rainforest, which basically means it’s losing its ability to recover from things like droughts, logging and fires.

It’s not possible to tell exactly when the transition from rainforest to savannah might happen, but the authors of the study said once it’s obvious, it’ll be too late to stop.

That’s bad news for the rest of the planet, because the rainforest stores a huge amount of carbon, which affects global weather patterns.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime
OPD: Large fight followed by gunfire in downtown Omaha
6 First Alert Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
Gas prices near 156th and Blondo in Omaha, NE on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Nebraska mechanic gives tips on saving gas as prices increase
Board rejects pardon for Omaha man serving life sentence for muder
University of Nebraska-Lincoln asks political campaigns to stop using its brand

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
As gas prices rise, Omaha metro drivers fill their tanks
Omaha woman charged $400 for locksmith on freezing cold day
Omaha Public Schools educator wins STEM award from President Biden