$750K bond for man arrested after standoff at Omaha home

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man involved in a standoff last Friday that ended in an arrest was in court Monday morning.

Marc Powell, 36, has a $750,000 bond and was formally charged with three counts of terroristic threats, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Powell will have a preliminary hearing Wednesday, April 6.

The affidavit alleges officers dispatched at 12:45 a.m. and Powell got involved in a verbal altercation with three people. It further states they said he went into his home and came back with a machete and a shotgun.

According to court documents, he pointed the gun at all three people and threatened them by saying, “I’m going to [expletive] y’all up” and there is a video showing him doing this.

Officials say he retreated into his home, the officers arrived and he was arrested at 5:20 a.m. They searched his home and they found a shotgun and a machete in the garage.

It’s reported Powell is a convicted felon from a 2019 domestic assault.

