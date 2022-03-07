6th annual Omaha Women’s Day March takes over Midtown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - International Women’s Day was just two days away when women across the community gathered Sunday to celebrate female accomplishments and to encourage women to continue doing more.

The Omaha Women’s Day March included five speakers from various backgrounds to address the crowd of women and allies.

“People should be able to control their own bodies, their own lives, and their own futures,” said Scout Richters with the ACLU of Nebraska.

“It’s not easy showing up in the face of adversity, it’s really not,” said Brianna Full, an advocate and aid for Nebraska state Senator Carol Blood.

Sunday’s march marked the 6th annual Omaha Women’s Day march, drawing a crowd of several hundred.

“I’m just here to support what I know is my right, what is every other woman’s right,” said Tommie De Leon, a supporter who attended the march.

Speakers talked on hotly debated topics like wage gaps and abortion rights.

“Without equal pay for equal work, we cannot safely house and feed our families,” said Jo GIles with the Women’s Fund of Omaha. “Without paid family leave, we can’t continue to work, care for our children, sick family members, and aging parents.”

“We’re going to keep outworking the opponents, we’re going to keep outnumbering them, and then we’re going to stop the bans,” said Richter, encouraging women to fight against anti-abortion legislation in the state.

Leaders encouraged supporters to contact their local and state leaders about the issues that concern and impact women across the state.

They also encouraged more women to consider running for public offices, no matter how small.

“You cannot be, what you cannot see. representation matters,” said Maranda Adams, co-founder of Blair Freeman.

Supporters who braved the cold temperatures Sunday say the future for women in Nebraska is bright, but there’s a lot more work to be done.

“This is support, to have a community that stood by each other despite the weather, despite any other circumstances, this is unity,” De Leon said. “This is what it means to be a woman supporting other women, this is what it means to have rights, to have a voice, to know your voice matters.”

“There is hope and joy in recognizing and advocating for humanity for all of us,” Giles added.

