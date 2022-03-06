Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Colder air settles in today with a little snow possible tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds and the wind will decrease during the morning hours today with a few hours of sunshine likely in the middle of the day. Unfortunately the clouds are likely to increase during the afternoon right as we’re trying to warm. Highs only reach the upper 30s today.

Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

As the winds pick back up a bit after sunset, we’ll have gusts up to 30 mph from the north.

Sunday Wind (WOWT)

Overnight tonight there is the threat of a little light snow in our area. While most of us stand to see at most a 1/2″ of snow, there will likely be a heavier swath that runs across our far southeastern counties. Again, if you see snow in our area it will likely be very light. Watch for a few slick spots leading up to the Monday morning commute.

Snow Tonight (WOWT)

We’ll be able to warm up a bit early in the week with high in the lower 50s by Tuesday. That will likely be the best day of the week ahead.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is a 6 First Alert Day on the way Thursday with our next threat of snow. Check out the latest here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.