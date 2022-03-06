House fire in Omaha under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a house fire Friday night.

Smoke and flames were coming from a two-story single-family home near S. 51st & Farnam.

Thankfully everyone inside the home got out okay. The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries reported.

M.U.D. and OPPD have responded to the fire and according to the release, the Red Cross is offering assistance.

The cause is under investigation at this time and there is an estimated dollar loss of $20,000.

