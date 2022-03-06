6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We have made Thursday a First Alert Day as snow potential increases Wednesday night into Thursday.

6 First Alert Thursday (WOWT)

This storm approaches from the NW late in the day Wednesday and brings in the potential for areas of heavy snow into the region... the timing of this system will likely lead to impacts for the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute as well.

Thursday 12 AM (wowt)

Thursday 8 AM (wowt)

Thursday 4 PM (wowt)

Although snow will try to clear ahead of the evening commute, there is the potential for heavy snow with this system and that could lead to lingering evening impacts. This storm is still many days out so there is room for change in the track and intensity of this system but right now we are expecting some to see heavy snow as this rolls through. Right now, the odds of seeing at least 2 inches of snow in the metro and surrounding area are better than 50/50.

Snow Odds (WOWT)

Stick with us for the latest as this storm approaches our area the rest of the week.

