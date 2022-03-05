Advertisement

South Dakota man arrested by Fremont County deputies after reports of trespassing farm

(PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - Deputies with Fremont County arrested a man from South Dakota Friday after reports of a man trespassing a farm.

Jonathon Getz, 38 of Yankton was arrested for two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft from a disaster-affected building, second-degree motor vehicle theft, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies went to Thurman, Iowa after reports of a man trespassing a farm that was previously flooded. They say the suspect later identified as Getz left the scene before deputies arrived.

Officials were able to get in contact with Getz after finding a car near another property by the 1500 block of Western Ave that was previously flooded. It was discovered the car was reported stolen out of Kansas, according to the release.

There was an evidence search with K9 Roby and they found a concealed gun near the property. It’s reported with evidence that Getz was involved with a burglary and attempted theft in the area.

According to the release, more charges are pending and Getz is held at Fremont County Jail without bond with a pending initial appearance with a magistrate.

