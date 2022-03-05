Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a missing 19-year-old.
Christopher McDermott was last seen Saturday at his Gretna apartment.
Investigators say he left and was traveling to Central City, Nebraska. McDermott was last seen driving a red 2003 Pontiac Sunfire with a Nebraska plate WVR392.
The car’s driver’s side headlight is missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-4111.
Below is the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office press release
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.